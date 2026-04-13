MCI-West regional installation commanders recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002986" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, along with Col. R. Erik Herrmann, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar; Col. Christine M. Houser, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton; Col. Jared K. Stone, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and Col. Russell W. Savatt IV, commanding officer of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, sign a proclamation recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. April is dedicated to raising public awareness about sexual violence and educating the community on how to prevent it. The Department of War observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Martinez)