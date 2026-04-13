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    MCI-West regional installation commanders recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Cpl. Noah Martinez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, along with Col. R. Erik Herrmann, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar; Col. Christine M. Houser, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton; Col. Jared K. Stone, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and Col. Russell W. Savatt IV, commanding officer of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, sign a proclamation recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. April is dedicated to raising public awareness about sexual violence and educating the community on how to prevent it. The Department of War observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 19:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1002986
    VIRIN: 260417-M-ML702-1001
    Filename: DOD_111637900
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCI-West regional installation commanders recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Cpl Noah Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PSA
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    SAAPM
    Commanding officer
    Commanding General
    Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month

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