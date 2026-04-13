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    USACE Mobile District Supports Bridge Assessment with Panamanian Partners

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    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    04.10.2026

    Video by Rydell Tomas Jr 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Engineers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Panamanian partners conduct a site brief during an engineering assessment of the Bridge of the Americas in Panama City, Panama, April 10, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District is working alongside Panamanian agencies to provide engineering expertise following a tanker explosion near the bridge, supporting ongoing efforts to ensure public safety and infrastructure resilience. (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr.)

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    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 18:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002984
    VIRIN: 260410-O-QP400-1018
    Filename: DOD_111637826
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA

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    This work, USACE Mobile District Supports Bridge Assessment with Panamanian Partners, by Rydell Tomas Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    USACE
    Panama, US Army, Bridge of the Americas, Corps of Engineers

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