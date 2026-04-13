USACE Mobile District Supports Bridge Assessment with Panamanian Partners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002984" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Engineers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Panamanian partners conduct a site brief during an engineering assessment of the Bridge of the Americas in Panama City, Panama, April 10, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District is working alongside Panamanian agencies to provide engineering expertise following a tanker explosion near the bridge, supporting ongoing efforts to ensure public safety and infrastructure resilience. (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr.)



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