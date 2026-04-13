Severe Weather PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002978" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Capt. Adam Brokaw, 19th Operations Support Squadron weather flight commander, and Dennis Cavanaugh, National Weather Service Little Rock meteorologist, speak about severe weather and which notifications and warnings to watch out for at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 6, 2026. With it being peak severe weather season, these alerts are important and can help Airmen and their families prepare, take shelter, and stay up to date for weather alerts. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)