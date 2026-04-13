Severe Weather PSA

U.S. Air Force Capt. Adam Brokaw, 19th Operations Support Squadron weather flight commander, and Dennis Cavanaugh, National Weather Service Little Rock meteorologist, speak about severe weather and which notifications and warnings to watch out for at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 6, 2026. With it being peak severe weather season, these alerts are important and can help Airmen and their families prepare, take shelter, and stay up to date for weather alerts. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 16:09
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1002978
|VIRIN:
|260417-F-MF635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111637580
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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