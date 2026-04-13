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    1-137th Aviation Regiment conducts airborne support operations

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    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew members from Company B, 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment conduct airborne support operations with the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 14, 2026. The training improved coordination between units and strengthened their capabilities to rapidly insert forces in support of complex missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Joint Force Headquarters-Ohio Public Affairs)

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    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 16:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002977
    VIRIN: 260314-Z-DJ450-1003
    Filename: DOD_111637576
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

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