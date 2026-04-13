1-137th Aviation Regiment conducts airborne support operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002977" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew members from Company B, 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment conduct airborne support operations with the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 14, 2026. The training improved coordination between units and strengthened their capabilities to rapidly insert forces in support of complex missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Joint Force Headquarters-Ohio Public Affairs)



Music in video is licensed for use through a subscription to Motion Array.