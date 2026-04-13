1-137th Aviation Regiment conducts airborne support operations

UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew members from Company B, 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment conduct airborne support operations with the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 14, 2026. The training improved coordination between units and strengthened their capabilities to rapidly insert forces in support of complex missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Joint Force Headquarters-Ohio Public Affairs)
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|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 16:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002977
|VIRIN:
|260314-Z-DJ450-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111637576
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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