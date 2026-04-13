From Sky to Objective: 1-137th Aviation Regiment

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment conduct airborne operations, delivering combat power from the sky to the objective during training. These operations build the speed, coordination and precision required to win on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Joint Force Headquarters-Ohio Public Affairs)
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|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 16:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002975
|VIRIN:
|260314-Z-DJ450-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111637545
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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