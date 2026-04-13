From Sky to Objective: 1-137th Aviation Regiment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002975" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment conduct airborne operations, delivering combat power from the sky to the objective during training. These operations build the speed, coordination and precision required to win on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Joint Force Headquarters-Ohio Public Affairs)



Music in video is licensed for use through a subscription to Motion Array.