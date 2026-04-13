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    From Sky to Objective: 1-137th Aviation Regiment

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    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment conduct airborne operations, delivering combat power from the sky to the objective during training. These operations build the speed, coordination and precision required to win on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Joint Force Headquarters-Ohio Public Affairs)

    Music in video is licensed for use through a subscription to Motion Array.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 16:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002975
    VIRIN: 260314-Z-DJ450-1002
    Filename: DOD_111637545
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

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    This work, From Sky to Objective: 1-137th Aviation Regiment, by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Airborne operations
    Ohio National Guard
    Civil Affairs
    Black Hawk
    Army National Guard
    Army Reserve

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