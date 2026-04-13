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    Military aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard Base for Thunder Over Louisville air show

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    LOUISVILLE, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., arrives at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 16, 2026 in advance of this weekend’s Thunder Over Louisville air show. The Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing is serving as the base of operations for military aircraft participating in the show. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 15:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002972
    VIRIN: 260416-F-ZW877-1932
    Filename: DOD_111637507
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: LOUISVILLE, US

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    This work, Military aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard Base for Thunder Over Louisville air show, by TSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Thunder Over Louisville Air Show
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team

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