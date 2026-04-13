Military aircraft arrive at Kentucky Air Guard Base for Thunder Over Louisville air show

The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., arrives at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 16, 2026 in advance of this weekend’s Thunder Over Louisville air show. The Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing is serving as the base of operations for military aircraft participating in the show. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 15:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002972
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-ZW877-1932
|Filename:
|DOD_111637507
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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