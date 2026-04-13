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    JTF - trains CPR to save lives

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia conduct cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training at the D.C. Armory in Washington D.C., April 15, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002969
    VIRIN: 260415-Z-EZ983-1001
    Filename: DOD_111637448
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTF - trains CPR to save lives, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTFDC
    National Guard
    CPR
    DCSafe

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