U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia conduct cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training at the D.C. Armory in Washington D.C., April 15, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 16:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002969
|VIRIN:
|260415-Z-EZ983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111637448
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF - trains CPR to save lives, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.