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    1-137th Aviation Regiment conducts airborne support operations (B-Roll)

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    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew members from Company B, 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment conduct airborne support operations with the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 14, 2026. The 1-137th Aviation Regiment provides air assault, air movement and medical evacuation capabilities, enabling commanders to rapidly project combat power across the battlefield. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Joint Force Headquarters-Ohio Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002967
    VIRIN: 260314-Z-DJ450-1001
    Filename: DOD_111637432
    Length: 00:10:44
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 1-137th Aviation Regiment conducts airborne support operations (B-Roll), by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Airborne operations
    Ohio National Guard
    Civil Affairs
    Black Hawk
    Army National Guard
    Army Reserve

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