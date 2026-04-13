1-137th Aviation Regiment conducts airborne support operations (B-Roll)

UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew members from Company B, 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment conduct airborne support operations with the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 14, 2026. The 1-137th Aviation Regiment provides air assault, air movement and medical evacuation capabilities, enabling commanders to rapidly project combat power across the battlefield. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Joint Force Headquarters-Ohio Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 16:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002967
|VIRIN:
|260314-Z-DJ450-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111637432
|Length:
|00:10:44
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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