The Marine Corps Direct Affiliation Program

This video production gives information on the Direct Affiliation Program, Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Louisiana, April 14, 2026. The Direct Affiliation Program offers qualified Marines the opportunity to affiliate with the Select Marine Corps Reserve following the end of their active service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
"Information Flow" by Alexey Anisimov / https://stock.adobe.com/
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 14:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002953
|VIRIN:
|260417-M-RY790-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111636854
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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