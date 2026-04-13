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    The Marine Corps Direct Affiliation Program

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    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    This video production gives information on the Direct Affiliation Program, Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Louisiana, April 14, 2026. The Direct Affiliation Program offers qualified Marines the opportunity to affiliate with the Select Marine Corps Reserve following the end of their active service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)

    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "Information Flow" by Alexey Anisimov / https://stock.adobe.com/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 14:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002953
    VIRIN: 260417-M-RY790-2001
    Filename: DOD_111636854
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, The Marine Corps Direct Affiliation Program, by Cpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DAP, Direct Affiliation Program, Marines, Reserve, MARFORRES

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