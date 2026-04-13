The Marine Corps Direct Affiliation Program | Sgt. Alexander Montegna

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alexander Montegna, a Marine Air Ground Task Force planner with 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, describes his experience transitioning from active duty to the reserve using the Direct Affiliation Program (DAP), Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Louisiana, March 23, 2026. The DAP offers qualified Marines the opportunity to affiliate with the Select Marine Corps Reserve following the end of their active service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
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|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 14:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002952
|VIRIN:
|260417-M-RY790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111636832
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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