The Marine Corps Direct Affiliation Program | Sgt. Alexander Montegna

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002952" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alexander Montegna, a Marine Air Ground Task Force planner with 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, describes his experience transitioning from active duty to the reserve using the Direct Affiliation Program (DAP), Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Louisiana, March 23, 2026. The DAP offers qualified Marines the opportunity to affiliate with the Select Marine Corps Reserve following the end of their active service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)



By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:



"Relaxing Chill Lo-Fi Hip-Hop" by Sergey Sopko / https://stock.adobe.com/