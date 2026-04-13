Alert! Transition Long Format

ALERT! is the Marine Corps’ updated mass notification platform designed to quickly deliver timely dissemination of alerts and warnings of hazards and threats affecting installations, personnel, and families. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Gunnery Sgt. Hector de Jesus)
This video uses USMC licensed assets and music from Adobe Stock.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 15:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002951
|VIRIN:
|260415-M-PC554-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111636821
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.