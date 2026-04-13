Alert! Transition Long Format

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Hector De Jesus  

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    ALERT! is the Marine Corps’ updated mass notification platform designed to quickly deliver timely dissemination of alerts and warnings of hazards and threats affecting installations, personnel, and families. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Gunnery Sgt. Hector de Jesus)

    This video uses USMC licensed assets and music from Adobe Stock.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 15:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002951
    VIRIN: 260415-M-PC554-1003
    Filename: DOD_111636821
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    notifications
    Alert!
    ALERT! Mass Warning Notification System

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