The Marine Corps Direct Affiliation Program | Lt. Col. John Aaron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002950" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. John Aaron, a manpower officer with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, gives information on the Direct Affiliation Program (DAP), Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Louisiana, March 21, 2026. The DAP offers qualified Marines the opportunity to affiliate with a Select Marine Corps Reserve following the end of their active service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)



By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:



"Stylish Lo-Fi Hip-Hop" by Alexei Anisimov / https://stock.adobe.com/