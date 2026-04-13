Exercise Lightning Strike Showcases OKNG, OEM Domestic Response with Integrated UAS Operations

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The Oklahoma National Guard, in partnership with Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management, hosted Exercise Lightning Strike, a domestic exercise scenario of an EF5 tornado, at Camp Gruber Training Center, April 14 and 15, 2026.



At the center of the exercise is the integration of uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) across various scenarios, enabling real-time data sharing, improved situational awareness and more effective coordination among participating agencies.



CGs:

00;12;10-00;16;18

Lt. Col. Brent Hill

Director of Unmanned Aerial Systems, OKNG



00;41;26-00;47;15

Chris Swan - Exercise Lightning Strike Air Boss

Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education