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    Exercise Lightning Strike Showcases OKNG, OEM Domestic Response with Integrated UAS Operations

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    CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    B-Roll

    The Oklahoma National Guard, in partnership with Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management, hosted Exercise Lightning Strike, a domestic exercise scenario of an EF5 tornado, at Camp Gruber Training Center, April 14 and 15, 2026.

    At the center of the exercise is the integration of uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) across various scenarios, enabling real-time data sharing, improved situational awareness and more effective coordination among participating agencies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 13:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002942
    VIRIN: 260415-Z-DX255-5079
    Filename: DOD_111636724
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Exercise Lightning Strike Showcases OKNG, OEM Domestic Response with Integrated UAS Operations, by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Lightning Strike Showcases OKNG, OEM Domestic Response with Integrated UAS Operations

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    TAGS

    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    National Guard
    OKLS1

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