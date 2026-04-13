Guard, Reserve Chiefs Testify on FY27 Budget Request

The House Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee holds a hearing on the fiscal year 2027 budget request for the National Guard and reserve forces in Washington, April 17, 2026. Testifying are: Army Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau; Army Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of the Army Reserve; Navy Rear Adm. Richard Lofgren, acting chief of the Navy Reserve; Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson IV, Marine Corps Reserve commander; and Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, Air Force Reserve chief.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 12:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1002936
|Filename:
|DOD_111636597
|Length:
|01:59:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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