Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos A. Ruiz on the USNCC: Education is a Warfighting Enabler

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002934" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sergeant Major Carlos A. Ruiz, 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, highlights the role of the United States Naval Community College (USNCC) in driving force lethality and operational readiness. USNCC provides fully funded, naval-relevant, accredited associate degrees and professional certificates to enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen to sharpen the warfighting advantage and empower lifelong learning. (U.S. Navy video)