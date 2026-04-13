Sergeant Major Carlos A. Ruiz, 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, highlights the role of the United States Naval Community College (USNCC) in driving force lethality and operational readiness. USNCC provides fully funded, naval-relevant, accredited associate degrees and professional certificates to enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen to sharpen the warfighting advantage and empower lifelong learning. (U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 12:35
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1002934
|VIRIN:
|260410-N-N0979-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111636539
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos A. Ruiz on the USNCC: Education is a Warfighting Enabler, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.