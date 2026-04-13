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    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos A. Ruiz on the USNCC: Education is a Warfighting Enabler

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    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Community College

    Sergeant Major Carlos A. Ruiz, 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, highlights the role of the United States Naval Community College (USNCC) in driving force lethality and operational readiness. USNCC provides fully funded, naval-relevant, accredited associate degrees and professional certificates to enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen to sharpen the warfighting advantage and empower lifelong learning. (U.S. Navy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 12:35
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1002934
    VIRIN: 260410-N-N0979-1001
    Filename: DOD_111636539
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

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