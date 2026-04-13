Ohio National Guard conducts assistant adjutant general for Air change of command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002932" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Ohio National Guard holds a change of command ceremony where Brig. Gen. Clarence K. Maynus, the incoming assistant adjutant general for Air, assumes command from Maj. Gen. David B. Johnson at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, April 12, 2026. Maynus previously served as chief of staff for the Ohio Air National Guard, helping oversee the readiness of more than 5,100 personnel across four wings and geographically separated units. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Samir Harris, 121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs)