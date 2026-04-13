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    Ohio National Guard conducts assistant adjutant general for Air change of command

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    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Video by Airman Samir Harris 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    The Ohio National Guard holds a change of command ceremony where Brig. Gen. Clarence K. Maynus, the incoming assistant adjutant general for Air, assumes command from Maj. Gen. David B. Johnson at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, April 12, 2026. Maynus previously served as chief of staff for the Ohio Air National Guard, helping oversee the readiness of more than 5,100 personnel across four wings and geographically separated units. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Samir Harris, 121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 12:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002932
    VIRIN: 260412-Z-PT179-1001
    Filename: DOD_111636517
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US

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    This work, Ohio National Guard conducts assistant adjutant general for Air change of command, by Amn Samir Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    leadership
    Air National Guard
    change of command

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