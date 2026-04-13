Ohio National Guard conducts assistant adjutant general for Air change of command

The Ohio National Guard holds a change of command ceremony where Brig. Gen. Clarence K. Maynus, the incoming assistant adjutant general for Air, assumes command from Maj. Gen. David B. Johnson at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, April 12, 2026. Maynus previously served as chief of staff for the Ohio Air National Guard, helping oversee the readiness of more than 5,100 personnel across four wings and geographically separated units. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Samir Harris, 121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 12:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002932
|VIRIN:
|260412-Z-PT179-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111636517
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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