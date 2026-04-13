Beale Air Show 2027 Announcement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002930" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Beale Air Force Base will once again open its gates to the public, welcoming the local community as well as visitors from across the nation and around the world for the highly anticipated Beale Airshow scheduled for April 17-18, 2027.