The "This is USAREUR-AF" video series highlights U.S. Army Europe and Africa's activities across Europe, Africa, and beyond.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 10:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002925
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-NX575-1809
|Filename:
|DOD_111636276
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, This is USAREUR-AF April 2026, by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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