22nd MEU (SOC) | India Co. Open Water Swim Training

U.S. Marines with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct an open-water swim training event near Salinas, Puerto Rico, April 13, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 09:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002919
|VIRIN:
|260413-M-HC655-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111636213
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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