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    22nd MEU (SOC) | India Co. Open Water Swim Training

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    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    04.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Maurion Moore 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct an open-water swim training event near Salinas, Puerto Rico, April 13, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 09:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002919
    VIRIN: 260413-M-HC655-2001
    Filename: DOD_111636213
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SALINAS, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 22nd MEU (SOC) | India Co. Open Water Swim Training, by Sgt Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    22d MEU, USMC, Water Survival, BLT 3/6, SOUTHCOM, CaribOps

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