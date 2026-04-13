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    22nd MEU (SOC) | Airstrip Construction in Puerto Rico

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    PUERTO RICO

    01.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Maurion Moore 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) constructed an assault landing zone and conducted KC-130J Hercules aircraft landings at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Dec. 2025 – Jan. 2026. This is the first time a KC-130J Super Hercules has landed on Landing Zone Collazo, marking an advancement in theater-level strategic assets. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 10:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002916
    VIRIN: 260112-M-HC655-3001
    Filename: DOD_111636104
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: PR

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    This work, 22nd MEU (SOC) | Airstrip Construction in Puerto Rico, by Sgt Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    22d MEU
    SOUTHCOM
    USMC
    KC-130J
    CaribOps
    IWOARG – 22ND MEU(SOC)

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