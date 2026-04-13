U.S. Marines with 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) constructed an assault landing zone and conducted KC-130J Hercules aircraft landings at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Dec. 2025 – Jan. 2026. This is the first time a KC-130J Super Hercules has landed on Landing Zone Collazo, marking an advancement in theater-level strategic assets. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 10:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002916
|VIRIN:
|260112-M-HC655-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111636104
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd MEU (SOC) | Airstrip Construction in Puerto Rico, by Sgt Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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