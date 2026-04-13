From father to mentor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002914" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Leila Kehle, 82nd Training Wing student, trains alongside her father, Jacob Wagner, Boeing maintenance training systems site lead, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, April 3, 2026. Leila follows a similar career path as her father, who previously served as an instructor at the same training location, demonstrating a continuation of legacy, service, and mentorship. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Paula Arce)