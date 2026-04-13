From father to mentor

U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Leila Kehle, 82nd Training Wing student, trains alongside her father, Jacob Wagner, Boeing maintenance training systems site lead, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, April 3, 2026. Leila follows a similar career path as her father, who previously served as an instructor at the same training location, demonstrating a continuation of legacy, service, and mentorship. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Paula Arce)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 10:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002914
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-SC213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111636092
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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