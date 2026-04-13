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    From father to mentor

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    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Leila Kehle, 82nd Training Wing student, trains alongside her father, Jacob Wagner, Boeing maintenance training systems site lead, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, April 3, 2026. Leila follows a similar career path as her father, who previously served as an instructor at the same training location, demonstrating a continuation of legacy, service, and mentorship. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Paula Arce)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 10:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002914
    VIRIN: 260414-F-SC213-1001
    Filename: DOD_111636092
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: KANSAS, US

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    This work, From father to mentor, by SrA Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    McConnell Air Force Base

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