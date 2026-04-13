The Vicenza CYS Child & Youth Services held their annual Month of the Military Child celebration at Villaggio, Italy to recognize the children of Soldiers stationed in USAG Italy, April 16, 2026. This year's theme was "Military Children and Youth: Strength in Every Story", families got to participate in a variety of activities, interact with the community and see the kids participate in a talent show. The event honors the sacrifices and unique challenges military children encounter and the powerful character they build. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 08:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002912
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-JH229-8686
|Filename:
|DOD_111636002
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Italy host Month of the Military Child 2026 Broll, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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