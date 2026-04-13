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    USAG Italy host Month of the Military Child 2026 Broll

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    ITALY

    04.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Vicenza CYS Child & Youth Services held their annual Month of the Military Child celebration at Villaggio, Italy to recognize the children of Soldiers stationed in USAG Italy, April 16, 2026. This year's theme was "Military Children and Youth: Strength in Every Story", families got to participate in a variety of activities, interact with the community and see the kids participate in a talent show. The event honors the sacrifices and unique challenges military children encounter and the powerful character they build. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 08:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002912
    VIRIN: 260416-A-JH229-8686
    Filename: DOD_111636002
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Italy host Month of the Military Child 2026 Broll, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    173rd Airbone Brigade
    SETAF AF

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