USAG Italy host Month of the Military Child 2026 Broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002912" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Vicenza CYS Child & Youth Services held their annual Month of the Military Child celebration at Villaggio, Italy to recognize the children of Soldiers stationed in USAG Italy, April 16, 2026. This year's theme was "Military Children and Youth: Strength in Every Story", families got to participate in a variety of activities, interact with the community and see the kids participate in a talent show. The event honors the sacrifices and unique challenges military children encounter and the powerful character they build. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)