Joint forces assigned to the Joint Communications Support Element conducted airborne operations training at MacDill Air Force Base, March 19, 2026. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines executed joint insertion techniques to enhance interoperability and rapid global response capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sergeant Jose, Vargas)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 08:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002911
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-IS599-1535
|PIN:
|260319
|Filename:
|DOD_111636001
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JCSE Airborne Reel, by SGT Jose Vargas Marmolejos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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