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    JCSE Airborne Reel

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    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jose Vargas Marmolejos 

    Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne)

    Joint forces assigned to the Joint Communications Support Element conducted airborne operations training at MacDill Air Force Base, March 19, 2026. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines executed joint insertion techniques to enhance interoperability and rapid global response capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sergeant Jose, Vargas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 08:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002911
    VIRIN: 260319-A-IS599-1535
    PIN: 260319
    Filename: DOD_111636001
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, JCSE Airborne Reel, by SGT Jose Vargas Marmolejos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Navy
    Army
    airforce
    Marine Corps

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