Adm. Brad Cooper addresses media at the Pentagon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002910" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, addresses media at the Pentagon during a briefing on the blockade against ships attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports. Adm. Cooper also highlighted his most recent trip to the Middle East where he visited with U.S. service members and engaged regional allies and partners. (DoW courtesy video)