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    Adm. Brad Cooper addresses media at the Pentagon

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    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, addresses media at the Pentagon during a briefing on the blockade against ships attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports. Adm. Cooper also highlighted his most recent trip to the Middle East where he visited with U.S. service members and engaged regional allies and partners. (DoW courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 08:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002910
    VIRIN: 260416-D-D0477-3001
    Filename: DOD_111635956
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    blockade
    Iran
    CENTCOM
    briefing
    USCENTCOM

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