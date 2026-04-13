Adm. Brad Cooper addresses media at the Pentagon

Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, addresses media at the Pentagon during a briefing on the blockade against ships attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports. Adm. Cooper also highlighted his most recent trip to the Middle East where he visited with U.S. service members and engaged regional allies and partners. (DoW courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 08:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002910
|VIRIN:
|260416-D-D0477-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111635956
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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