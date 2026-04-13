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    Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month (SAAPM) Color Run

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    LIVORNO, ITALY

    04.17.2026

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The Color Run is part of SAAPM which is time dedicated to strengthening our culture of respect, trust, and accountability. Service members and families gather to paint the Darby Community in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and the Month of the Military Child. We come together in a visible, positive way that reinforces prevention as a shared responsibility and highlights every community voice matters. Camp Darby, Livorno, Apr 17, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 08:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002906
    VIRIN: 260417-A-IG394-1001
    Filename: DOD_111635928
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: LIVORNO, IT

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    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month (SAAPM) Color Run, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Camp Darby; RTSD-South; 7ATC; Garrison Italy; DMC ; USAG Italy

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