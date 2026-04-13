The Color Run is part of SAAPM which is time dedicated to strengthening our culture of respect, trust, and accountability. Service members and families gather to paint the Darby Community in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and the Month of the Military Child. We come together in a visible, positive way that reinforces prevention as a shared responsibility and highlights every community voice matters. Camp Darby, Livorno, Apr 17, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 08:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002906
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-IG394-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111635928
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month (SAAPM) Color Run, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.