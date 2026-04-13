Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month (SAAPM) Color Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002906" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Color Run is part of SAAPM which is time dedicated to strengthening our culture of respect, trust, and accountability. Service members and families gather to paint the Darby Community in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and the Month of the Military Child. We come together in a visible, positive way that reinforces prevention as a shared responsibility and highlights every community voice matters. Camp Darby, Livorno, Apr 17, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).