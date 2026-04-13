260408-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 8, 2026) AFN Naples B-roll package highlighting the National Child Abuse Prevention Month (NCAPM) proclamation signing at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 10:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002905
|VIRIN:
|260408-N-JA925-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111635919
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples B-roll - Child Abuse Prevention Proclamation Signing, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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