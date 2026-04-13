Aviano AB builds resilience on Warrior Day

U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Army Soldiers and Italian air force airmen participate in a base-wide run during the 31st Fighter Wing Warrior Day at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 10, 2026. Warrior Day is an initiative designed to enhance operational readiness and resilience, strengthen partnerships and foster a warrior mindset. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 07:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002902
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-EM016-1420
|Filename:
|DOD_111635861
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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