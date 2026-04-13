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    Aviano AB builds resilience on Warrior Day

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.09.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Army Soldiers and Italian air force airmen participate in a base-wide run during the 31st Fighter Wing Warrior Day at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 10, 2026. Warrior Day is an initiative designed to enhance operational readiness and resilience, strengthen partnerships and foster a warrior mindset. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 07:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002902
    VIRIN: 260410-F-EM016-1420
    Filename: DOD_111635861
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Aviano AB builds resilience on Warrior Day, by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    31FW, AvianoAB, Warriors, Resilience, Partnerships

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