Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Fulfil Unique Roles at Exercise Cobra Gold 26

U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in Exercise Cobra Gold 26 in the Kingdom of Thailand from Feb. 28 to March 12, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 05:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002899
|VIRIN:
|260331-M-FG738-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111635544
|Length:
|00:04:45
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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