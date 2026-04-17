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    Pacific in 60: April 17, 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Korea, the U.S. Air Force, Marines and Navy have conducted a joint rapid damage repair training at Kunsan air base. The training enables swift flight-line restoration and ensuring continuous, coordinated air operations. Also in Korea, U.S. marines with the 8th marine regiment have conducted a platoon live attack training as part of Korean marine exchange program 26.1. KMEP is a semi-annual exercise the provides opportunities for U.S. and republic of Korea marines to improve combined capabilities. Finally, in Hawaii, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division have taken tactical vehicles to assist communities impacted by rising flash floods. The engagement alongside local authorities ensure unity of effort to support communities impacted by flooding. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 01:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1002885
    VIRIN: 260413-F-VL625-5823
    Filename: DOD_111635216
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

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    This work, Pacific in 60: April 17, 2026, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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