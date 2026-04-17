Pacific in 60: April 17, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002885" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Korea, the U.S. Air Force, Marines and Navy have conducted a joint rapid damage repair training at Kunsan air base. The training enables swift flight-line restoration and ensuring continuous, coordinated air operations. Also in Korea, U.S. marines with the 8th marine regiment have conducted a platoon live attack training as part of Korean marine exchange program 26.1. KMEP is a semi-annual exercise the provides opportunities for U.S. and republic of Korea marines to improve combined capabilities. Finally, in Hawaii, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division have taken tactical vehicles to assist communities impacted by rising flash floods. The engagement alongside local authorities ensure unity of effort to support communities impacted by flooding. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee)