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    MWR Sasebo Base Softball Tournament

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.11.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 12, 2026) – Sasebo Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosts a softball tournament for local commands at Nimitz Park onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 12, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 01:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002884
    VIRIN: 260411-N-KW172-1001
    Filename: DOD_111635213
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

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    This work, MWR Sasebo Base Softball Tournament, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MWR Sasebo
    Softball
    MWR
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

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