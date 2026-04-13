MWR Sasebo Base Softball Tournament

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 12, 2026) – Sasebo Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosts a softball tournament for local commands at Nimitz Park onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 12, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 01:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002884
|VIRIN:
|260411-N-KW172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111635213
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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