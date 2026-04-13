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    Month of the Military Child Color Run

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    JAPAN

    04.12.2026

    Video by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    Mendel Elementary School hosts a Color Run on Yokota Air Base. Danielle Bowels, a teacher at Mendel Elementary, speaks on the importance of events like these as well as the overall importance of the Month of the Military Child.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 01:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002881
    VIRIN: 260413-F-CV036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111635173
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child Color Run, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    Mendel Elementary School
    Yokota Air Base

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