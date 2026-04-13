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    Tropic Lightning HIMARS Strike Builds Allied Readiness

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    PHILIPPINES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Artillery, execute a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live-fire as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Canantong, Laur, Nueva Ecija Apr. 16, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 04:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002879
    VIRIN: 260416-A-MA645-1002
    Filename: DOD_111635166
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Tropic Lightning HIMARS Strike Builds Allied Readiness, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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