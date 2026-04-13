Tropic Lightning HIMARS Strike Builds Allied Readiness

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Artillery, execute a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live-fire as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Canantong, Laur, Nueva Ecija Apr. 16, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 04:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002879
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-MA645-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111635166
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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