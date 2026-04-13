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    Tropic Lightning HIMARS Strike Builds Allied Readiness

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    PHILIPPINES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jonathan Velishka, 25th Infantry Division Deputy Commander- Support, Lt. Col. Glenn Walton, battalion commander of 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, and Philippine Army Maj. Gen. Michael G. Logico, commander of the PA Training Command, emphasizes the importance of partnership and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live-fire during Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Canantong, Laur, Nueva Ecija Apr. 16, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 04:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002878
    VIRIN: 260417-A-MA645-4013
    Filename: DOD_111635161
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tropic Lightning HIMARS Strike Builds Allied Readiness, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Philippine Army
    Salaknib
    25th Infantry Division
    HIMARS

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