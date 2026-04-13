Tropic Lightning HIMARS Strike Builds Allied Readiness

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jonathan Velishka, 25th Infantry Division Deputy Commander- Support, Lt. Col. Glenn Walton, battalion commander of 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, and Philippine Army Maj. Gen. Michael G. Logico, commander of the PA Training Command, emphasizes the importance of partnership and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System live-fire during Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Canantong, Laur, Nueva Ecija Apr. 16, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 04:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002878
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-MA645-4013
|Filename:
|DOD_111635161
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|PH
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|0
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|0
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