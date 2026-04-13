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    18th Wing Community Engagement highlight 2026

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.16.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing

    This video highlights recent community engagement events at Kadena Air Base, Japan, from 2024 - 2026. Community engagement activities like these foster stronger relationships between U.S. service members and the Okinawan community, reinforcing the broader U.S.-Japan partnership. These exchanges play a vital role in promoting mutual understanding and supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 00:22
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1002875
    VIRIN: 260417-F-IK699-1001
    Filename: DOD_111635124
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Wing Community Engagement highlight 2026, by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    community engagement
    Community Relations
    18th Wing

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