18th Wing Community Engagement highlight 2026

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002875" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video highlights recent community engagement events at Kadena Air Base, Japan, from 2024 - 2026. Community engagement activities like these foster stronger relationships between U.S. service members and the Okinawan community, reinforcing the broader U.S.-Japan partnership. These exchanges play a vital role in promoting mutual understanding and supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)