This video highlights recent community engagement events at Kadena Air Base, Japan, from 2024 - 2026. Community engagement activities like these foster stronger relationships between U.S. service members and the Okinawan community, reinforcing the broader U.S.-Japan partnership. These exchanges play a vital role in promoting mutual understanding and supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 00:22
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1002875
|VIRIN:
|260417-F-IK699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111635124
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 18th Wing Community Engagement highlight 2026, by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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