Pacific Update - 2026 University of Maryland Global Campus Commencement Ceremony - No Graphics

The University of Maryland Global Campus held it's commencement ceremony for its graduates located in Tokyo at the New Sanno Hotel on Saturday, April 11th. This event celebrates the accomplishments of UMGC's students receiving their degrees.
Caption Information:
Senior Chief Petty Officer Shamar Hope
University of Maryland Global Campus graduate
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 01:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002874
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-BS430-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111635101
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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