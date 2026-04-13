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    Pacific Update - 2026 University of Maryland Global Campus Commencement Ceremony - No Graphics

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.10.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Alana Walker 

    AFN Tokyo

    The University of Maryland Global Campus held it's commencement ceremony for its graduates located in Tokyo at the New Sanno Hotel on Saturday, April 11th. This event celebrates the accomplishments of UMGC's students receiving their degrees.

    Caption Information:

    Senior Chief Petty Officer Shamar Hope
    University of Maryland Global Campus graduate

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 01:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002874
    VIRIN: 260411-F-BS430-1003
    Filename: DOD_111635101
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Update - 2026 University of Maryland Global Campus Commencement Ceremony - No Graphics, by SrA Alana Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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