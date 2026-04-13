Ambassador to Japan George Glass Visits CFAY

U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mr. George Glass greets Capt. Jon Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) upon the ambassador's arrival to CFAY. Glass will attend briefings at Commander Destroyer Squadron 15 (COMDESRON 15) and USS George Washington (CVN 73) during his visit. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James R. Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 23:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002870
|VIRIN:
|260417-N-GM704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111635042
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|JP
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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