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    Ambassador to Japan George Glass Visits CFAY

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    JAPAN

    04.16.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class James Mitchell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mr. George Glass greets Capt. Jon Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) upon the ambassador's arrival to CFAY. Glass will attend briefings at Commander Destroyer Squadron 15 (COMDESRON 15) and USS George Washington (CVN 73) during his visit. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James R. Mitchell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 23:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002870
    VIRIN: 260417-N-GM704-1001
    Filename: DOD_111635042
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: JP

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    This work, Ambassador to Japan George Glass Visits CFAY, by PO1 James Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CFAY
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass

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