The U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific visited Kadena Air Base and the local community to perform. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 23:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002865
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-OO000-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111634909
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260415-F-OO000-1001, by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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