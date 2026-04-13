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    260415-F-OO000-1001

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    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2026

    Video by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific visited Kadena Air Base and the local community to perform. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 23:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002865
    VIRIN: 260415-F-OO000-1001
    Filename: DOD_111634909
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260415-F-OO000-1001, by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Band of the Pacific
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    Kadena Air Base

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