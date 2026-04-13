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    Army Air Traffic Controllers Support FAA Flight Check Mission

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.15.2026

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama air traffic controllers at the Kastner air tower supported a Federal Aviation Administration flight check mission March 30!

    Additional footage provided by Jeremie Ortega

    #FAA #FderalAviationAdministration #ArmyAviation #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 20:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002858
    VIRIN: 260416-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111634846
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Army Air Traffic Controllers Support FAA Flight Check Mission, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    FAA
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan
    USAABJ
    Camp Zama

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