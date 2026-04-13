Army Air Traffic Controllers Support FAA Flight Check Mission

Camp Zama air traffic controllers at the Kastner air tower supported a Federal Aviation Administration flight check mission March 30!
Additional footage provided by Jeremie Ortega
#FAA #FderalAviationAdministration #ArmyAviation #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 20:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002858
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111634846
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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