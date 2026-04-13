Osan Elementary School hosts annual family picnic to celebrate Month of the Military Child

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002854" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Students and their families gather for an annual family picnic at Osan Elementary school in celebration of the Month of the Military Child on Osan Air Base, South Korea, April 8, 2026. The event allows families to join their children during the school day, share a meal together, and recognize the resilience of military-connected students. Student artwork created throughout the year is displayed, giving children the opportunity to showcase their work and share their achievements with their families in a community-focused environment. (U.S. Department of War video by Hana Pong)