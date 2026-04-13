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    Osan Elementary School hosts annual family picnic to celebrate Month of the Military Child

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2026

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Students and their families gather for an annual family picnic at Osan Elementary school in celebration of the Month of the Military Child on Osan Air Base, South Korea, April 8, 2026. The event allows families to join their children during the school day, share a meal together, and recognize the resilience of military-connected students. Student artwork created throughout the year is displayed, giving children the opportunity to showcase their work and share their achievements with their families in a community-focused environment. (U.S. Department of War video by Hana Pong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 20:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002854
    VIRIN: 260407-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_111634833
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

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