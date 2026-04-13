Multinational teams conduct simulated combat medical training at MSTC during Backbone University

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002853" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members from multiple U.S. military branches, the Republic of Korea Air Force, and partner nations, including Canada, participated in a simulated combat medical training during Backbone University at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 14, 2026. Participants are organized into mixed, multinational teams and train in realistic scenarios using high-fidelity mannequins and immersive battlefield effects, including smoke and simulated combat noise. The exercise evaluates team coordination, decision-making, and the ability to provide medical care under pressure in a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Department of War video by Hana Pong)