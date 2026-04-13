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    Multinational teams conduct simulated combat medical training at MSTC during Backbone University

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2026

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Service members from multiple U.S. military branches, the Republic of Korea Air Force, and partner nations, including Canada, participated in a simulated combat medical training during Backbone University at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 14, 2026. Participants are organized into mixed, multinational teams and train in realistic scenarios using high-fidelity mannequins and immersive battlefield effects, including smoke and simulated combat noise. The exercise evaluates team coordination, decision-making, and the ability to provide medical care under pressure in a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Department of War video by Hana Pong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 20:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002853
    VIRIN: 260413-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_111634832
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Multinational teams conduct simulated combat medical training at MSTC during Backbone University, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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