Multinational teams conduct simulated combat medical training at MSTC during Backbone University

Service members from multiple U.S. military branches, the Republic of Korea Air Force, and partner nations, including Canada, participated in a simulated combat medical training during Backbone University at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 14, 2026. Participants are organized into mixed, multinational teams and train in realistic scenarios using high-fidelity mannequins and immersive battlefield effects, including smoke and simulated combat noise. The exercise evaluates team coordination, decision-making, and the ability to provide medical care under pressure in a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Department of War video by Hana Pong)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 20:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002853
|VIRIN:
|260413-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111634832
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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