Sgt. Maj. Nevinger speaks about Operation Clean Sweep IV

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger, the senior enlisted leader of I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks about Operation Clean Sweep IV at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendelton, California, April 10, 2026. OCS IV, part of the ongoing Barracks 360 Reset initiative, demonstrates a collective commitment to improving living conditions through shared ownership, sustained accountability and measurable improvements to barracks habitability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 19:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002845
|VIRIN:
|260416-M-FK421-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111634759
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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