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    Sgt. Maj. Nevinger speaks about Operation Clean Sweep IV

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    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger, the senior enlisted leader of I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks about Operation Clean Sweep IV at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendelton, California, April 10, 2026. OCS IV, part of the ongoing Barracks 360 Reset initiative, demonstrates a collective commitment to improving living conditions through shared ownership, sustained accountability and measurable improvements to barracks habitability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 19:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002845
    VIRIN: 260416-M-FK421-2001
    Filename: DOD_111634759
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    TAGS

    I MEF
    Quality of Living
    Barracks360Reset
    Marines
    Camp Pendleton
    Operation Clean Sweep IV

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