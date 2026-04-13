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    Nordhaus 2026 National Guard update

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, the 30th Chief of the National Guard Bureau, provides an update on the National Guard, Washington, D.C., April 14, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 18:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1002843
    VIRIN: 260415-A-VX744-2002
    Filename: DOD_111634740
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nordhaus 2026 National Guard update, by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CNGB
    Steve Nordhaus
    National Guard

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