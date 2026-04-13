Nordhaus 2026 National Guard update

Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, the 30th Chief of the National Guard Bureau, provides an update on the National Guard, Washington, D.C., April 14, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 18:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1002843
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-VX744-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111634740
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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