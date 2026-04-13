(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    War Department Leaders Testify on Challenges, Priorities Facing Intelligence Enterprise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Civilian and military leaders testify on the resourcing, priorities and challenges facing the intelligence enterprise for fiscal year 2027, during a House Armed Services Committee’s intelligence and special operations subcommittee hearing in Washington, April 16, 2026. Testifying today are Bradley Hansell, undersecretary of war for intelligence and security; Army Gen. Joshua Rudd, National Security Agency director and U.S. Cyber Command commander; Army Lt. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency director; and Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James H. Adams III, Defense Intelligence Agency director.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 17:42
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1002841
    Filename: DOD_111634631
    Length: 01:00:39
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, War Department Leaders Testify on Challenges, Priorities Facing Intelligence Enterprise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video