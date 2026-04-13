War Department Leaders Testify on Challenges, Priorities Facing Intelligence Enterprise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002841" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Civilian and military leaders testify on the resourcing, priorities and challenges facing the intelligence enterprise for fiscal year 2027, during a House Armed Services Committee’s intelligence and special operations subcommittee hearing in Washington, April 16, 2026. Testifying today are Bradley Hansell, undersecretary of war for intelligence and security; Army Gen. Joshua Rudd, National Security Agency director and U.S. Cyber Command commander; Army Lt. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency director; and Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James H. Adams III, Defense Intelligence Agency director.