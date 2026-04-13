War Department Leaders Testify on Challenges, Priorities Facing Intelligence Enterprise

Civilian and military leaders testify on the resourcing, priorities and challenges facing the intelligence enterprise for fiscal year 2027, during a House Armed Services Committee’s intelligence and special operations subcommittee hearing in Washington, April 16, 2026. Testifying today are Bradley Hansell, undersecretary of war for intelligence and security; Army Gen. Joshua Rudd, National Security Agency director and U.S. Cyber Command commander; Army Lt. Gen. Michele Bredenkamp, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency director; and Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James H. Adams III, Defense Intelligence Agency director.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 17:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1002841
|Filename:
|DOD_111634631
|Length:
|01:00:39
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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