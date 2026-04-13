2026 Volunteer Appreciation MCRD San Diego

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. David C. Hyman, commanding general, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Western Recruiting Region, and commanding officers throughout the depot, recognize volunteers across MCRD San Diego, California, April 14, 2026. Leadership across the depot recognized the contributions of Marines, Sailors and civilians who supported volunteer efforts benefiting the installation and surrounding communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Valerio)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 17:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1002840
|VIRIN:
|260414-M-TW037-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111634625
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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