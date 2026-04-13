2026 Volunteer Appreciation MCRD San Diego

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1002840" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. David C. Hyman, commanding general, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Western Recruiting Region, and commanding officers throughout the depot, recognize volunteers across MCRD San Diego, California, April 14, 2026. Leadership across the depot recognized the contributions of Marines, Sailors and civilians who supported volunteer efforts benefiting the installation and surrounding communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Valerio)