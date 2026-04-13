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    2026 Volunteer Appreciation MCRD San Diego

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    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Video by Cpl. Eric Valerio 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. David C. Hyman, commanding general, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Western Recruiting Region, and commanding officers throughout the depot, recognize volunteers across MCRD San Diego, California, April 14, 2026. Leadership across the depot recognized the contributions of Marines, Sailors and civilians who supported volunteer efforts benefiting the installation and surrounding communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Valerio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 17:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002840
    VIRIN: 260414-M-TW037-1001
    Filename: DOD_111634625
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    Marines, WRR, MCRD San Diego, Volunteer Appreciation, Recruit Training Regiment

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