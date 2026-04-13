Department Leaders Testify on Personnel Posture

Personnel leaders from each military service testify before the House Armed Services Committee’s military personnel subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, April 16, 2026. Testifying are: Army Lt. Gen. Brian S. Eifler, deputy chief of staff for personnel; Air Force Lt. Gen. Caroline Miller, deputy chief of staff for manpower and personnel; Navy Vice Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, chief of naval personnel; Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William Bowers, deputy commandant for manpower and reserve affairs; and Katharine Kelley, deputy chief of space operations for personnel.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 18:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1002839
|Filename:
|DOD_111634604
|Length:
|01:33:25
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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