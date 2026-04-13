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    Department Leaders Testify on Personnel Posture

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Personnel leaders from each military service testify before the House Armed Services Committee’s military personnel subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, April 16, 2026. Testifying are: Army Lt. Gen. Brian S. Eifler, deputy chief of staff for personnel; Air Force Lt. Gen. Caroline Miller, deputy chief of staff for manpower and personnel; Navy Vice Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, chief of naval personnel; Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William Bowers, deputy commandant for manpower and reserve affairs; and Katharine Kelley, deputy chief of space operations for personnel.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 18:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1002839
    Filename: DOD_111634604
    Length: 01:33:25
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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