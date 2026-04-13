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    101st "Rakkasans" Soldiers Assault an Urban Training Village at JRTC (2 of 4)

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    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

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    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES
    04.16.2026
    Video by Spc. Sandy Veravazquez
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
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    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct an assault on a training village during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 16, 2026. The training focuses on improving movement, communication, and weapons skills in Military Operation on Urban Terrain (MOUT). (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 17:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002837
    VIRIN: 260416-A-YM156-5920
    Filename: DOD_111634532
    Length: 00:06:52
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 101st "Rakkasans" Soldiers Assault an Urban Training Village at JRTC (2 of 4), by MSG Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Rakkasans
    Urban Assault
    MOUT
    JRTC 26-05
    NGWS

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