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    17TH TRW/PA RAIDER REPORT Ep 133: MSG Immersion and Chief Recognition Ceremony

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota 

    17th Training Wing

    Honorary commanders had a chance to tour the Mission Support Group. The 17th Training Wing hosted a Chief Recognition Ceremony celebrating the new Chief Master Sergeant selects.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 16:38
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1002836
    VIRIN: 260415-F-SV960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111634513
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, 17TH TRW/PA RAIDER REPORT Ep 133: MSG Immersion and Chief Recognition Ceremony, by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Mission Support Group
    AETC
    community engagement
    Raider report

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