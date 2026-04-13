Honorary commanders had a chance to tour the Mission Support Group. The 17th Training Wing hosted a Chief Recognition Ceremony celebrating the new Chief Master Sergeant selects.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 16:38
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1002836
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-SV960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111634513
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 17TH TRW/PA RAIDER REPORT Ep 133: MSG Immersion and Chief Recognition Ceremony, by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.