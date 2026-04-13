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    Pituffik Space Base Celebrates Greenlandic Heritage Week

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    GREENLAND

    04.06.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Members of Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, gather with the local population to celebrate Greenlandic Heritage Week April 2-5, 2026. The event is hosted annually at Pituffik SB, commemorating the culture and heritage of the Greenlandic people. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1002835
    VIRIN: 260406-X-HB409-1001
    Filename: DOD_111634489
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: GL

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pituffik Space Base Celebrates Greenlandic Heritage Week, by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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