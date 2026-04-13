Pituffik Space Base Celebrates Greenlandic Heritage Week

Members of Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, gather with the local population to celebrate Greenlandic Heritage Week April 2-5, 2026. The event is hosted annually at Pituffik SB, commemorating the culture and heritage of the Greenlandic people. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1002835
|VIRIN:
|260406-X-HB409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111634489
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|GL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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