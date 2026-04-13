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    F-22 Demo Team Hype Video

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    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A video showcasing the U.S. Air Force's F-22 Demo Team which will be featured at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's Arctic Thunder Open House 26. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1002834
    VIRIN: 260305-F-DL909-1001
    Filename: DOD_111634463
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

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    This work, F-22 Demo Team Hype Video, by SrA Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson
    JBER
    Arctic Thunder
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team
    Arctic Thunder 2026

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